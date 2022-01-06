SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It was a busy night at mount Southington.
With snow expected to come, managers at Mount Southington are pumped and hoping for extra business.
Mount Southington Night Manager Bruno Przybylski said, “it’s been a dry winter as far as snow is concerned, so we are very excited.”
For the most part they have been counting on giant snow machines because of the not so cool temperatures.
“Manmade snow is great but there is nothing like the real snow,” said Przybylski.
The Maher family is also excited. They already made plans to ski in Massachusetts because their school cancelled. So tonight, they train and share some tips.
Jack and Charlotte Maher said, “try and keep balance and when you think you are going to fall try and do a triangle. And if you want to go fast just bend down. And if you are trying to turn put most of the pressure on this leg so you can drift.”
So, if you have a snow day tomorrow or maybe you need something to do after the roads are cleared, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.