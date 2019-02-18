MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It was another busy day at ski resorts.
Many families carved out some fun over the holiday weekend.
President’s Day weekend is a popular time for new-comers to try out the sport.
So, lessons were booked, and Powder Ridge was packed.
A day off from school means a day on the slopes.
Many novice skiers buckle in for the first time over President’s Day weekend.
Training center director, Tom Loring, is a walking compendium of the sport.
“A lot of people come out with some fear and some anxiety so in our first lesson, we go down with them facing up the mountain as they go down a small slope,” said Loring.
Powder Ridge Mountain is the only ski area in the state to have what’s called “terrain-based learning.’’
“What we’ve done is we’ve partnered with snow operating to build snow shapes into our learning area to help novice level skiers and boarders get high level sensations in a really safe and fund atmosphere,” Loring said.
A new technique that helps students glide down the mountain with grace.
Over the holiday weekend, lessons and tubing sold out fast.
Sean Hayes, CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort
“We’ll be very busy today and tomorrow, but the balance of the week, if you can get out there, those are the days to get out and enjoy,” said Sean Hayes, CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort.
Ski instructors say come prepared with helmets, layers, and a need for speed.
Those eager to learn say that’s the best part...
“Let’s be honest, it’s not the kids who are fearful, right. It’s the adults who come out. Most of the kids are raring to go,” Loring said.
Lessons typically sell out a few days before the weekend, so you should call ahead if you want to get in on the action.
Also, ski areas throughout the state say they are always looking for more ski instructors, even at powder ridge.
