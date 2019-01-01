NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s an unseasonably warm start to the new year.
Some ski resorts are embracing the spring-like weather.
Skiers and snowboarders are loving the weather.
When there’s a good base of snow on the mountain, they gladly trade in their goggles for sunglasses and carve out their new year plans in snow.
Under the New Hartford sun, families hit the slopes at Ski Sundown.
Some left their gloves and winter jackets behind.
“It’s definitely nice especially in New Year’s Day to be wearing no gloves and not really bundled up too much,” said Andy Willauer.
“It’s perfect to be wearing a sweatshirt or right now. You don’t have to have on your heavy jacket and be sweating in it,” said Hunter Kennerson.
At Ski Sundown, 14 out of the mountains 16 trails were open on New Year’s Day.
Snow machines have been pushing out the powder, creating a solid base of around 20 inches of man-made snow.
“We’ve had a little bit of a roller coaster ride of weather. Mother Nature has thrown a couple of curve balls at us with some rain, but we bounce back every time. The snow makers did a great job making a deep base and we just keep grooming it,” said Lori Shield, Ski Sundown.
Under the sunny, blue skies, skiers and boarders carve out some fun to test their tricks.
“It’s crazy this time of year to be this warm but we’re taking advantage of it. It’s like it’s March,” said Rob Young.
For some families, visiting a ski mountain is a new way to kick off the new year and the idea of starting out on top, may very well stick for generations to come.
“I don’t know if it’s a tradition but we can make it one, what do you think? It’s just a fun family thing to do. It’s warm out and nothing else is going on, kind of a last hoorah before school starts again,” said Ashley Kalosieh.
The warm weather, reaching to the 50s brought out a lot of people on New Year’s Day.
