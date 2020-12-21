SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - The ski season is off to a successful start.
One resort says last week’s storm gave them the head start they needed.
The general manager says they were sold out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Although it will rain this week, they expect to quickly recover.
"It’s a lifestyle," Jake Galeota said Monday. "It’s a lifestyle. It’s something I look forward to doing."
The slopes are no stranger to Luke and Jake Galeota.
They snowboard every year, but this is their first time this season.
"I’m really hype to go on the mountain," Luke Galeota said Monday night.
The hype of more than a foot of snow drew crowds to ski Mount Southington this weekend.
"It created a lot of demand," General Manager Jay Dougherty said. "We actually sold out for our sessions because we’re operating at 50 percent capacity."
Dougherty says COVID-19has changed their plans and policies, but he says for the better.
"They're going to have a lot more space on the mountain this year because of limited capacity."
People are required to wear masks unless they're seated. They're asked to use their cars as base lodges, and there are ghost lanes to keep people six feet apart.
Guests don't seem to mind the rules.
"It was cool to have a different change of scenery," Kristy Lessard said.
Dougherty says if there is a washout this weekend, they should be okay...
They use their snow making system as back up
