NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Despite no significant snow fall yet this winter, Ski Sundown experienced an exciting and jammed packed opening day on Tuesday.
Hundreds from across the region came looking for the same thing, a rush of excitement that only comes on those runs down the mountain.
“I was so excited I woke up at 6, I woke my brother up too!” said Owen Ruwet of Colebrook.
The parking lot filled up in minutes, and suddenly the mountain was dotted with skiers and snowboarders of all sizes, shapes, and skills.
The determination to coat the mountain with man-made snow has been met with great appreciation.
“Last year I got 71 days, I want to beat that this year.”
It’s kind of therapeutic being outside and active during the holiday season. It goes a long way in relieving that cooped-up feeling many have due to the pandemic.
“It feels good, to get winter going,” said owner Bob Switzgable.
Ski Sundown will operate on a holiday schedule through New Years Day and then operate its regular schedule closing at 10 p.m.
