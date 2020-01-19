SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Hitting the slopes. During this holiday weekend, many skiers and snowboarders are taking advantage of the recent snowfall.
On Friday, Mount Southington had 11 trails open. Now, there are 12. A combination of man-made and nature-made snow helped.
A fresh blanket of four inches layers over Mount Southington.
It's the type of snow that will have people lining up at 8:30 a.m. with their snowboards and skis in hand.
"Perfect day to be out here. No better way to be outside. It’s wonderful," said Nick Battaglia of Southington.
"I mean the best part of winter is skiing," said Jash Desai from Trumbull.
General manager Jay Doughtery knows this. His snow-making team made snow Saturday, ans is expected back tonight to help open the last two trails.
The goal? Get them ready midday Monday.
"We like to go for a base of at least 10 inches on the trail and man-made snow is a lot more durable and compact a lot different than the light puffy snow that falls from the sky," Doughtery said.
The holiday weekend, plus Saturday's snow, undoubtedly drew crowds from around the state.
"I like most about is like the snow, the skiing — mostly, I like going on the rails," said Evgenina Milios of Newington.
"The slopes are great today," said Tate Battaglia of Southington.
Mount Southington hopes to have all 14 trails open Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.