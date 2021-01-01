NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The potential for some snow this weekend is making skiers and snowboarders very happy.
There was an icy mix that came across the state and transitioned to rain, but no matter what the weather, the threat of snow really gets people in the mood to ski.
“We were out here all last week and all this week,” said Alexia Pawlow.
Alexia Pawlow and friends made up for lost time at Ski Sundown. Their season was cut short in March because of coronavirus lockdowns.
“It’s definitely a lot better mentally because we’re able to be outside and enjoy ourselves with our friends,” Pawlow said.
Many winter breaks have been spent on the slopes in New Hartford and the forecast is really helping this weekend.
“Every time it snows, it’s right in the plus column, it’s a terrific thing,” said Bob Switzgable, Ski Sundown owner.
Icy pellets were falling earlier in the night, but not affecting the fluffy snow on the mountain.
“It’s been the best thing I’ve had in so long. It’s powdery up there, it’s fun,” said Michelangelo D’Amato.
Masks and social distancing are required, along with slopes being at half capacity, but business has been good at Ski Sundown. They’re benefiting from the pent-up demand now that winter has arrived.
“It’s definitely a great vibe here. Everyone is super expected and relieved to get back on the snow,” said Ben Sanderson.
The salt trucks were out in the higher elevations so those skiers could get home safe after they were done at the slopes. Plows were out too, but no blades were needed on the pavement yet.
