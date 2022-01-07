SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Families flocked to Mount Southington on Friday to take advantage of a snow day.
The business opened at 9 a.m. when snow from Winter Storm Alfie was winding down.
It has been packed with skiers and snowboarders ever since.
Some students told Channel 3 that the school cancelation provided an opportunity of which they sought to take advantage.
They said their main motivation was the fresh powder.
Winter Storm Alfie dumped more than a foot of snow in certain parts of the state.
Mount Southington said conditions were perfect on Friday.
Families from all over Connecticut made the trip to Mount Southington because of schools closing for the weather.
“We got news last night that she didn’t have school, so we bought tickets and had a nice little day. Get out in the snow,” said Ryan Shelton.
“We had no school because of all the snow so we wanted to spend some time out here and have some fun,” said Jackson, of North Haven.
Mother nature dumped 9.5” of fresh snow in Southington.
Expert skiers and snowboarders said the conditions were excellent.
“It’s great. We got that snow last night. It’s not icy. Little powdery. Slower. It’s been a good day.”
“The powder. The snow. It’s so nice. Yesterday was icy...we got 8 inches. Packed in. Perfect,” said Dan McMahon, a snowboarder.
Other said it was the perfect day to brush up on their skiing skills.
“It’s really fun. I want to get better on rails and tricks and you can improve on stuff. Get some energy out of the house so you’re not sitting on your butt today,” said Philip McRevis, of Wolcott.
“The fresh snow and coming out and enjoying it,” said Tristan Tentoni of Southington.
“Just about having fun, teaching them and doing something together.”
It is open until 10 p.m.
