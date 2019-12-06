EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A skunk in East Haven has tested positive for rabies.
The skunk was found on Monday, December 2 in the area of Short Beach Road.
East Haven Animal Control is asking anyone who believes their dog, or any other domestic animal, has been in contact with this skunk to contact the animal control office.
They are reminding residents to vaccinate pets, keep family pets indoors at night, do not attract wild animals to homes or yards, and to get wild animals removed from yards.
With the weather now turning colder, animals are seeking shelter. “We want residents to be aware that they could encounter more wild animals if they have spaces on their property where animals may find shelter from the elements.” says Alex Cinotti, Assistant Director of the East Shore District Health Department.
Anyone with questions or information is urged to contact the East Haven Animal Control office at 203-468-3249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.