WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A skunk in Waterford tested positive for rabies.
According to the Ledge Light Health District, the skunk was from the North Phillips Street area of town.
It was tested on Monday.
The LLHD called Rabies a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm blooded animals, including people.
"It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus," LLHD officials said. "The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals. Rabies can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes."
Health officials sought to remind people that they should refrain from feeding or approaching wild or stray animals.
Anyone with questions or concerns about rabies can call the LLHD at 448-4882 extension 1307 or the Waterford animal control officer at 860-442-9451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.