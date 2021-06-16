ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Wednesday was a beautiful day across the state, and one person was taking advantage of the sunny skies to break a state record.
Doug Hendrix spent the day skydiving, trying to break the Connecticut state record for the number of sky dives in one day.
He started jumping around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, and the weather all day was nearly perfect for flying and jumping.
Hendrix attempted 100 jumps on Wednesday, and needed 62 to break the state standing record of 61. By 5:30 p.m., he was at jump number 97.
Officials said there was a little bit of vertical turbulence at mid-day, otherwise it’s been smooth sailing. The original plan was to jump on Tuesday, but conditions were bad with the cold front. A normal jump is at 13,000, but Doug was jumping at 2,500 feet. This shorter fall keeps each cycle down to five minutes.
In addition to trying to break the state record, he’s raising money for the Ellington Volunteer Fire Department.
