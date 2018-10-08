HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Cleanup efforts continue at Sleeping Giant Park in Hamden following the spring tornado that forced officials to close it.
Monday, the Sleeping Giant Park Association said the park may not be open to visitors until spring or summer 2019.
"Workers and volunteers are trying to clear 32 miles of trails to make sure the mountain is safe for visitors," the association posted to its Facebook page.
The association also made special note of a surviving tree.
While a great number of trees were knocked down and ripped from their roots during the May 15 tornado, one small Colorado blue spruce remained.
It's located at the southern end of the former picnic grove.
"The small tree was likely shielded from damage by the larger trees surrounding it in the densely forested picnic area," the association wrote. "After the storm, clearing crews protected the tree from trucks and machinery by piling broken picnic benches around it."
The group said it would serve as a memorial to all the trees that were lost.
