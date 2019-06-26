HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Sleeping Giant State Park is putting out a warning to pet owners who are bringing their dogs for hikes.
The Sleeping Giant State Park Association posted on Facebook that the Hamden Fire Department had to “rescue” a dog whose feet had been inflamed.
The SGSPA said the dogs paw became inflamed after walking on the newly laid surface of the Tower Path.
They said they have also received messages reporting the same issues from other dog owners.
The surface on the Tower Path is new after Sleeping Giant State Park opened after being closed for 13 months following devastating storms.
The new path has not bee weathered, so the surfaces are still sharp.
As time continues, the path will become smoother, but for now, officials are warning owners to be cautious if bringing dogs for hikes.
They are telling hikers to possibly consider taking another trail if they have their dog in tow.
