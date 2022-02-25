NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Sleet fell along Long Wharf in New Haven on Friday morning.
Winter Storm Cecelia was forecasted to bring snow, sleet, and possibly freezing rain before ending with a bit more snow over the course of Friday.
As was the problem elsewhere in the state, sleet accumulated on the roads in the Elm City and created slippery conditions.
