NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Slippery road conditions were reported in northwestern Connecticut towns like Norfolk on Tuesday morning.
State police in Litchfield said they were prepared for any accumulation from Tuesday morning's storm.
A winter weather advisory was issued for the county until 10 a.m. See the forecast here.
Regional School District #1 in Falls Village issued a two hour delay for its schools. See the complete list of school delays here.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker reported mostly rain from Rocky Hill until it reached Norfolk.
Windshield wipers were the key for drivers Tuesday morning. Drivers were urged to make sure their wipers are in good working order as the state approaches the winter season.
Drivers were also urged to turn on their headlights. Connecticut State Law says if wipers are on, lights must be on.
They were also warned to keep their distance from drivers in front of them.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
