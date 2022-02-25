WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Snow from Winter Storm Cecelia created slick driving conditions on Friday morning.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker 2 traveled along I-91 in Windsor around 5 a.m.
Sleet was the biggest concern at that point.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Winter Storm Cecelia could generate anywhere from 1-2 inches along southeastern Connecticut, 2-4 inches for the middle part of the state, and 4 to 6 inches for the northwest hills.
Check the forecast here.
