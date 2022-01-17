Slick driving conditions from Monday's storm were reported on Waterbury during the morning hours.

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Slick driving conditions from Monday's storm were reported on Waterbury during the morning hours.

Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker headed south down Route 8 toward Naugatuck shortly after 5 a.m.

At the time, snow had changed over to rain, which left a layer of slush on the roads.

Slush was also an issue on side streets in Waterbury.

Drivers were urged to be cautious if they have to head out.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker reported slushy conditions in Waterbury on Monday morning.

