WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Slick driving conditions from Monday's storm were reported on Waterbury during the morning hours.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker headed south down Route 8 toward Naugatuck shortly after 5 a.m.
At the time, snow had changed over to rain, which left a layer of slush on the roads.
Slush was also an issue on side streets in Waterbury.
Drivers were urged to be cautious if they have to head out.
