PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 westbound has been closed in Plainville after a tractor trailer jackknifed early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred between exits 35 and 33.
Police have not said if there are any injuries involved.
A second crash occurred around 4:40 a.m. that lead to the closure of Route 8 northbound in Thomaston.
That crashed is reported to involve several vehicles, however, no one was injured.
Route 8 is closed between exit 38 and 39 northbound and is expected to be for a while.
Officials said dropping temperatures overnight lead to roads icing up. Spin outs and minor crashes have been reported across the state.
Check back for updates as they become available.
