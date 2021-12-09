(WFSB) - Some slick spots greeted drivers on roads across Connecticut Thursday morning.
As a result, some school districts announced delay.
The delays included a number of ACES schools in New Haven County, along with North Haven, New Haven, Suffield and Windsor Locks schools.
See the whole list here.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker headed through Tolland County on Thursday morning, where a number of roads still had snow on them.
Drivers were urged to be cautious.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
