CANTON (WFSB) - Residents are getting ready for another icy, messy week.
Public works employees are here late tonight getting ready for an icy morning.
They just received a salt delivery today, and tonight they’re out ahead of the storm.
"It's been very busy, very busy," Chris Johnson at the Canton Public Works Department said Monday night.
Tonight— workers are salting the roads.
Johnson, a maintainer, says he’s hoping for a quiet week- much different than the ones they’ve been dealing with this winter.
"It’s a long week because it’s not only the storm, it’s the week following doing all the cleanup," he said.
People in the area are hoping for the same
"It’s been quite a surprise," Darlene Davis of Simsbury said.
Davis travels for work—and says this winter has been tough to navigate.
"Just dealing with the storm when it comes down one right after the other and you don’t have a week in between- it doesn’t go away that fast so it makes it harder," Davis said.
And these high school seniors say they’re ready for spring.
"Going to school you have to factor in ten minutes just to take snow off your car," Ryan Laubscher of Simsbury said.
