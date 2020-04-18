(WFSB) - April showers bring May flowers. How about snow?
When our weather tracker left the Channel 3 studio in Rocky Hill it was raining.
That rain in some cities and towns will turn into a coating to a few inches of snow.
When all is said and done, parts of our state, in the northeast and northwest, could see around six inches of snow.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said I-84 was pretty bad on his commute through the Willington area this morning.
While most people will get to stay home this Saturday morning, we know truckers will be on the roads transporting product, in some cases, to stock the shelves at stores.
Those drivers will need to be extra cautious and slow down a bit.
Eversource crews are also ready to respond to any outages that are being reported.
At one point, a total of over 4,000 Eversource customers were without power.
As of 8:20 a.m., over 1,300 Eversource customers are without power.
