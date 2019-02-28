TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Slick travel conditions were reported following an overnight storm, particularly in northern Connecticut.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker was in the Tolland area on Thursday morning.
It reported that the on and off ramps for Interstate 84 were tricky.
However, plow drivers have been hard at work and many roads were showing blacktop.
Still, caution was advised for all drivers as temperatures during the early morning hours were well below freezing.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.