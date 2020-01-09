'Slight chance' Fotis Dulos might not bond out, attorney says

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two of the three people arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother could post bond on Thursday.
However, Fotis Dulos' attorney said there's a "slight chance" it may not happen for him.
Still, attorney Norm Pattis said he expects his client to bond out on Thursday.
Fotis Dulos and his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis spent the last two nights behind bars following their arrests on Tuesday.
Their bonds are $6 million and $1.5 million, respectively.
Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping nearly 7 months after his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, vanished.
That's in addition to the tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges he already faces.
Troconis was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit murder. She too was previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
A third suspect, Kent Mawhinney, a friend and attorney for Fotis Dulos, was also charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit murder.
If Fotis Dulos and Troconis post their bonds on Thursday, there are a number of conditions by which they'd have to abide. The conditions include house arrest and being fitted with GPS monitoring devices.
Fotis Dulos will also be barred from contact with his children and former mother-in-law, who has custody of his five children.
Fotis Dulos was the last of the three suspects to face a judge in Stamford on Wednesday.
Troconis and Mawhinney are accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared in May 2019.
Investigators believe Fotis Dulos brutally attacked Jennifer Dulos after she dropped their children off at school in New Canaan.
Pattis continues to maintain that his client is innocent. He said on Wednesday that he's ready to fight.
“We are relieved, we’re optimistic, we’re looking forward to getting the discovery and we very much want to try this case," Pattis said. "Mr. Dulos wants to clear his name.”
Mawhinney's lawyer said in court on Wednesday that it's unlikely his client will post his $2 million bond.
Channel 3 learned that someone in custody can usually bond out directly from the facility at which they're being held.
However, because both Fotis Dulos and Troconis will have GPS devices, they'll have to bond out at court in Stamford where they can be fitted for them.
