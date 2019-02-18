WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Despite snowy and potentially slick conditions, Waterbury police reported a quiet Monday morning on the roads.
They said during the 5 a.m. hour, they didn't respond to any crashes.
That doesn't mean the conditions are any safer. They still stressed caution.
City officials said their crews often have a difficult task during storms. They have to clear more than 1,400 streets on hilly terrain.
For real-time traffic conditions, check out the Channel 3 traffic map here.
