SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two people face drug charges after they admitted to smoking pot in a vehicle at a gas station in South Windsor.
Wilfredo Ortega and Nicole Otto, both 27, were arrested on Sunday just before 8:45 p.m.
Police said they responded to the parking lot of Tony's Mobil on John Fitch Boulevard for reports of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.
Ortega was identified as the person who was behind the wheel.
Both he and his passenger, Otto, admitted to smoking marijuana.
A search of the vehicle revealed 76 wax folds, which tested positive for fentanyl, and a gram of cocaine.
Ortega and Otto were processed on charges of possession of narcotics and released on a $1,000 non-surety bond. They were given court dates of April 14 in Manchester.
