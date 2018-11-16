WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One of Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Trackers reported slushy and wet conditions in the Waterbury area following Winter Storm Zoe.
Some spots were even slick.
Waterbury Public Schools closed for the day on Friday as a result of the conditions.
See the complete list here.
While the worst of the storm may be over, people should still be careful as they head out of the door to get to work or drop children off at school.
“Give yourself extra time, prepare for the roads to be snow covered and icy," said John Barbagallo, public information officer, Norfolk. "And don’t push it. Just take your time and go slow. And you will be fine.”
School superintendents have a tough call to make when it comes to deciding whether or not to delay or cancel school.
Judith Palmer, superintendent of schools for Regional School District 7 said the safety of students is their utmost priority. They have to think about buses, the road conditions and what's best for the families.
“So there are four towns in Regional School District Number 7, Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk," Palmer said. "And we also have students coming in from Winchester and Hartland. So all together it’s over 200 square miles that our children would be traveling over. It’s a big responsibility.”
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Winter Storm Zoe's aftermath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.