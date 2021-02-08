GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Roads in Glastonbury were a slushy mess on Monday morning in the aftermath of Winter Storm Digger.
Drivers were urged to factor in extra time for their commutes.
Recently cleared driveways and parking lots could also feature some ice.
Another driving concern centered on turns. Large snowbanks from Winter Storm Cooper a week ago became even larger on Sunday with Winter Storm Digger. Those snowbanks made it difficult to see.
Also, drivers need to clear their vehicles of snow and ice, so they don’t face a potential fine.
A final factor: The Super Bowl.
Drivers will want to be on heightened alert as AAA said the Monday after the Super Bowl is the most dangerous Monday of the year in terms of drunk drivers.
