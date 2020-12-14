HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Some snow is expected on Monday, but all eyes are on a potential big story midweek.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Connecticut will be on the northern fringe of Monday's storm system.
"While most of the precipitation will pass to our south, we will likely experience some snow and rain starting later [Monday] morning and lasting through the afternoon," Haney said. "Our models are forecasting anywhere from a slushy coating to 2 inches of snow."
Temperatures for Monday should be in the mid-to-upper 30s, a stark contrast to Sunday's record-breaking temperatures.
The thermometer dips into the 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday during the day will feature highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.
The next storm system moves into the state on Wednesday.
"The timeframe now looks to be Wednesday night through midday Thursday," Haney said. "Since the storm is three days away, there are still some uncertainties."
Haney said it could potentially be a heavy snowstorm with 12 or more inches of accumulating snow.
"It'll be windy and quite cold as well," he said. "Temperatures may stay below freezing over interior portions of the state Wednesday and Thursday."
Friday and Saturday appear to be fair and cold.
