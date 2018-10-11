SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - Five months after a devastating tornado touched down in Connecticut and there’s now another option to help those impacted get back on their feet.
The Small Business Administration is now offering low interest loans to help with clean up and property loss.
The SBA set up the outreach center at the Southbury Training School. They’ll have people there for the next week, taking questions and walking folks through the application process.
Sitting down at a computer, Jonathan Vega spent the afternoon trying to get some much needed relief when it comes to recovering from May’s EF1 tornado.
“We got a lot of trees down, huge trees, have to be over 100 years old,” said Vega.
Vega is looking to see if a low interest loan from the Small Business Administration is the way to go.
“The last bit of my recovery for the property is the backyard, isn’t covered by insurance because it didn’t land on the house, so its thousands of dollars that I don’t have,” Vega said.
Customer service representatives from the SBA spent the morning, setting up a disaster loan outreach center at the Southbury Training School, to help those in New Haven County and the neighboring counties.
“If you have real estate value damage, you can get up to $200,000, if your personal property was damaged, you can get up to $40,000 and if you’re a business or a nonprofit, you can get up to $2 million,” said John Frederick, Small Business Administration.
Applications need to be in by December 10th.
We’re told interest rates start as low as 2 percent with in some cases, up to a 30-year term.
And John Frederick with the SBA says, don’t let the name fool you.
“A lot of times, people get confused, being the middle of our acronym, we are the Small Business Administration, but our loans are also to nonprofits, businesses, homeowners and renters, so if you find into one of those categories, don’t be scared or intimidated. We have staff here that will help you put your loan together,” said Frederick.
“I didn’t understand what the lingo was, stopped by and they spelled it out for me, and got me started with the application. It was very helpful,” said Vega.
For more information on the SBA’s disaster loan program, click here.
The hours for the outreach center are weekdays 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, October 13 they will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and are closed on Sunday.
The outreach center closes Thursday, October 18 at 4 p.m.
