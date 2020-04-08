ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus has taken a huge toll on businesses, and many have been shut down for weeks.
To help them recover, state loans have been offered, but the program is now maxed out and the Department of Economic Development has stopped taking applications.
"I had five employees but since the pandemic I have had to lay off all of them,” said small business owner Steve Nardiello.
He owns a CBD store in Rocky Hill, and is pretty much the only employee right now. He’s doing what he can to keep customers, doing curb side pick-up and same-day delivery.
The Dept. of Economic Development has been accepting applications for bridge loans, but they've received so many requests that the program is now closed. Five thousand-plus small businesses applied for loans for up to $75,000 with zero interest. They have a year to pay it back with a 6-month extension.
"We are really focused on processing and timing. We understand the need to move quickly. Once we get through the first phase, we will see where the federal stimulus is and evaluate where the need is,” said Commissioner David Lehman, of the Dept. of Economic Development.
The loan program started with $25 million, and was doubled to $50 million, but the demand was overwhelming and there's no more money.
The commissioner said it was important to hit the pause and stop taking applications to make sure they can process what they have efficiently.
Loans can help many businesses recover, but there's a lot of uncertainty as to how long this will last and its money they'll have to pay back.
"Creating anymore debt is not always the answer if you can help it. But for some people, they may not have a choice unfortunately,” Nardiello said.
It's not clear at this point if more state money will be approved to help small businesses, however businesses can still apply for assistance from the Small Business Administration, which is part of the federal stimulus that was passed by Congress. It is reported that $650 million is available for Connecticut.
