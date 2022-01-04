NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Angry Hair has been in Newington for years, but they just made a few big changes.
“This was a warehouse in every sense of the word warehouse. I’m talking with forklifts that moved tile, and we just gutted this place and I’m all about the open space of this.”
Dave Sidlik, who runs the place, is also all about the experience.
“Let’s all do whatever we want! Right in the middle of the day while you’re getting hair done.”
He says it’s a vibe. Art that’s been donating by the family of Mark Catalina fills large spaces and on the “art wall,” pieces by another local artist, Tito Lounge are for sale.
“Is just get a bunch of hair artists combined with a bunch of people who want to wear art on their hair, put them together in here and have a great experience and that’s what goes on here.”
You can get your hair done, get a tattoo, and check out the stage, which used for hair education, or a solo performance.
“Listen to this room for a second, just, this room sounds fantastic right now, there’s so much hustle and bustle going on here, but you have your individual space and when you have a conversation, you’re having it with 15 people. And it’s just great in here if you don’t mind me saying. It’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of fun in HERE.”
For more information, head to the Angry Hair's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.