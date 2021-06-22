PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) -- This week, Small Business Spotlight heads to Portland to check out a hidden gem.
The experience at Arrigoni Winery is an unforgettable one.
It’s a winery that is family owned and operated.
Rosanna Singer has been working there for years.
“It's from the vines, taking care of the vines, because it's seasonal, and you have to make sure you're on top of it. And then we harvest. And then he does his magic, put them in the barrels, let them age and then we bottle,” she explained.
What started out as a hobby, led to award-winning wine.
"Our number one wine, well we have a number one white wine, it's our brilliance, and that is our sauvignon blanc. And our number one red is our red select and that is our cabernet sauvignon,” Singer said.
She added that their wine slushies are life changing, and the sangria is world-renowned.
It’s not just wine either. Arrigoni Winery makes six varieties of ciders, and they carry local craft beer as well.
"Our goal is to have the customer come out with their friends and family and just make it the best experience they possibly can have. We're family and dog friendly. So they can bring their kids, they can bring the dog, and it's just a day out to just relax,” Singer said.
Like most small businesses, they had to adapt during the pandemic.
However, they had the space to make things work with more than 450 seats outside.
“Last summer was tough. When the pandemic hit, I think everybody was just shocked. But we adapted. And we figured people wanted to be outside with their families and their friends, so we added seating, so here you go, you see all the seating. And it worked out well. It worked out well. People came out with their masks. We were socially distancing; a lot of the tables were spaced farther apart. Everyone had their masks on. And looking now, I think people are looking forward to getting back to some kind of normalcy. But yeah, people still want to be outside,” Singer said.
They hold all sorts of events, which are picking back up, including ‘yoga by the vines’ once a month.
There’s also live music every day the winery is open.
“It's fun, it's a lot of work, I see our customers enjoying themselves and it makes it worthwhile,” Singer said.
