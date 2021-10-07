MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) – It’s not fall without apples here in Connecticut, so Thursday’s 20 Towns edition of Small Business Spotlight heads to B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill in Mystic.
“Born into it and you gotta die to get out of it, my grandpa used to say,” said Amy Harrison, who is the fifth generation at B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill.
Her great, great grandfather started the business back in 1881 in Mystic, and not much has changed.
"The mill is all original. It's the original equipment,” Harrison said.
She added that her grandfather taught her father how to use the equipment, and her father then taught her brothers.
Everything was built to last, and they maintain it very carefully, because they have a tradition to uphold, producing cider, of course!
"It's something that's not changed, it's remained the same over the years basically, I mean we've expanded a little bit, we've added another building and we've put in wines instead of just the hard ciders and we've expanded our season, but the basics of it have remained the same. We've always been family oriented. We've got people that are bringing back, they came when they were kids and they're bringing back their grandkids,” Harrison said.
They make apple wine, hard cider, and now cider slushies.
Harrison's mother and aunt make cider donuts.
"She gets here at 4 a.m. on the weekends with my aunt, her twin sister, to make donuts. And they don't leave until 7 p.m.,” Harrison said.
People come from all over to visit during their season.
You can see people gathering around the old mill to watch the whole process.
Harrison says they get apples trucked in from the Hudson Valley in New York, and they go through between 80 and 100 tons of apples a week.
"It's crazy. But I wouldn't trade it for the world. You know, I love what I do. Not many people can go to work and do the same thing that their great, great grandfather did in the same way,” Harrison said.
She says it's a blessing to work with her family in the village she grew up and have people come visit year after year.
"People that come here, that come to see us, don't just come here to see us, like you said, we get people from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and I mean they come to come here but when they're here, they go downtown and they have lunch or they have dinner, they stay at the hotel and they go the casino or the check the village out, go to the aquarium, seaport. So, we like to be involved in it all,” Harrison added.
B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill is open now through early December.
