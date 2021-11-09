MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – ‘Be Kind’ is a mantra we should all live by.
For Victoria Gleixner, it’s how she runs her business.
“By being kind to myself, I can, in turn, be kind to the world. So that kind of evolved into my mission statement, we help women create a life of balance and wellbeing. Which is essentially what I did and now I’m helping other people do the same,” she explained.
This mission statement was born out of a lifestyle change.
“For many years I suffered from all different kinds of illness, I always had different health problems, and I really didn't know what the problem was. I went from doctor’s appointment to doctor’s appointment, and they didn't really know what was going on. Lots of tests were run. And it wasn't until a particular doctor, I was like ok, I don't know what else to do, I’m still sick, what's going on, and she said maybe it's not necessarily a physical ailment, maybe it's just stress,” Gleixner said.
So, she decided to switch to all-natural products, adopted good nutrition habits, and changed her mindset.
She says she healed herself, and opened b. kind boutique in 2019, a brick and motor in West Hartford.
However, when the pandemic hit, like many other small business owners, she decided to go a different direction.
"We're 100 percent online, except for pop-up shops, so every weekend throughout the summer, the fall we do pop ups,” she said.
During her pop-ups, she has a table with candles, soaps, mugs, lotions and more, which are all products she carefully curates and uses on herself and her family.
“One of our newer products is actually a 90-day devotional and she's really interesting because she founded her own business Sweet Water Decor, she makes all of our hand=poured candles, she started and wrote her own book in addition to her company, so that's one of our female business owners,” she said.
Gleixner added that every product is chosen with the mission of helping women create a life of balance and wellbeing, at home or work, through all natural, organic, and sustainable products.
Gleixner is already gearing up for the holidays as well with a marketplace online.
“For the holidays, we offer custom baskets, so we have prepared baskets on our website www.bkindboutique.com, we also have custom baskets so you can pick and choose what products you like,” she said. "We can impact the world one person at a time."
