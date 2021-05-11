NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It's that time of year.
People are thinking about their Spring and Summer gardens, but house plants are equally, if not more, popular.
Cue Bark & Vine, a new indoor plant shop in New Haven.
"We knew that not a lot of people in New Haven had an access to their backyard or to be able to garden outside, so we wanted to be able to offer a little bit of greenery to people in New Haven who live in apartments or small flats so they could have a sense of jungle or a garden in their own space," Ralph Salvi, co-owner of Bark & Vine, tells us.
The shop officially opened back in February and they're already getting a ton of support from the community.
"I have to admit that we weren't able to do this on our own. New Haven really took a big part in wanting us to be here and did everything they could so we would feel confident in opening a business in New Haven," continued Salvi.
When you walk into the store, you'll notice it's split into sections, but mimics an apartment, a creative concept Salvi came up with as a solution to needing a sink in the center.
"What if we make a kitchen out of it? So let's make a kitchen and what do you need in a kitchen? A dining room. What do you need in a dining room? Tables. What else do you need? Oh, a living space, so this idea of emulating an apartment space within a retail shop really fit into the idea of creating a jungle vibe in an apartment," explained Salvi.
But the plants are also sectioned off based on how much light they need to thrive, bright and direct light or medium to low light.
Plus, they have a full wall of pet-safe plants and Salvi and his team have carefully curated the other items on display.
"I love many things and I love beautiful things, so having this plant shop, I knew that it wasn't just about plants. It was something that I needed to provide or we wanted to provide to people in New Haven, a place where they can come in and really see the talent that's within Connecticut," stated Salvi.
Candles made in Milford and New Haven, and Resin Art made in Bridgeport, all local art hanging on the walls.
"We are a small business, but the one thing that I've always wanted to do was support other small businesses, so how do we do that is we created this space for them," said Salvi.
But Bark & Vine, named because Salvi's dog was following him in his own garden, barking, as he watered his tomatoes, is all about indoor plants at its roots.
"It's a fun job, but definitely you're holding a watering can every day," added Salvi.
