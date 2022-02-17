(WFSB) – The perfect blend of coffee and in life.
Andrea Hawkins and Doug Barber are a husband and wife team who seized an opportunity to run their own business.
“We were dating back in November of 2014 when both of us were laid off from our corporate jobs the exact same week,” Andrea said. “Him on a Tuesday me on a Thursday. And he said to me, ‘can’t we open our own business?’ And I said, well we’re smart people I think we can.”
They launched Berkins Blend Café in Glastonbury in June of 2015 and have been growing ever since.
“Then a few years later, we launched Berkins on Oak which is at 21 Oak Street in Hartford near the State Capitol, and we’re so excited that we’ve now opened here at the Wadsworth Atheneum, Berkins on Main, which is here at 600 Main Street inside the Wadsworth Atheneum,” Andrea said.
Customers who enter the Wadsworth can just mention they’re heading to the café, no admission charge!
There’s still beautiful, local art to see.
The original idea to open a coffee shop sprang from Doug.
“I was in healthcare, and I always said, I was a physical therapist, where do all the old physical therapists go? I’m just going to open a coffee shop. And I said that for years,” Doug said. “Not thinking I was really going to do it, so when we were invited to do something else with our careers, both Andrea and I at the same time said maybe now’s the time to take that leap and give it a shot.”
He and Andrea turned the idea into reality, and they’ve been perfecting their Berkins blend with the help of other local businesses, like Deep River Roasters in Centerbrook.
“It’s nice and full bodied, medium roasted so it’s not bitter. It has a nice smooth finish so that’s what we selected for our blend and then we can put chocolate in it, vanilla, caramel, any of the other flavors you would like to do. Obviously cappuccinos are espresso based, lattes, those are a fan favorite as well,” Doug said.
Only espresso-based drinks, that’s their specialty.
They recently started offering brunch, and they also work with local bakers and sweet shops to provide treats for customers.
“That’s part of our vision is to bring in local, you know, to support local,” said Doug. “To help these other businesses also develop their craft and increase their business opportunities, so we’re always looking for local bakers, local purveyors to help us grow as we also help them grow.”
They’ve had a lot of support in return.
Building their community, making their cafés feel like home, and a place for family.
For more information on Berkins Blend Café click here.
