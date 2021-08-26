WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – This week’s Back-to-School edition of Small Business Spotlight heads to West Hartford to check in with the Better Learning Center.
As kids head back to school, it might be a good time to think about a tutor, and who better to help students, than teachers.
Brandon Nowakowski and Sandi Smith are both certified teachers and just opened the Better Learning Center in West Hartford.
“We're a one-on-one tutoring company. We really focus on the student as an individual, and we really want to set them up for success in whatever way that seems,” Nowakowski said.
They do offer one-on-one virtual options, but say the demand for in person learning is there, and they say it's safe.
"We have the plastic barriers up, we sanitize after every student, we have air flow, we can open the windows, we really think we're able to offer a safe setting for students. And again, because it's one-on-one we don't have a ton of students so really, we are 3 feet spaced apart, 6 feet potentially, so it is a safe setting,” Nowakowski said.
Between Nowakowski and Smith, they can cover a wide range of subject matter for basically any age.
“So, my special education background, I've worked with kindergarten, done reading and writing intervention, I’ve also worked with adults with disabilities. We've both worked a ton with high school aged and even early college,” Smith said.
Smith's workspace is bright, visual, and interactive.
"It's set up mostly for little kids, I do work with students of all ages, but this is set up for mostly reading intervention,” Smith said.
"Math, I can do chemistry, physics, and I can also help students out with history,” Nowakowski said.
But the real goal is to create more independent learners.
"We really try to help students learn to be independent students, so even if it's something totally foreign to us, we can probably still at least help them figure out how to self-study and work on those independent skills,” Smith said.
They offer free consultations and say they're already hoping to grow their business.
“As a result of the pandemic, we're going to see a lot of these learning gaps last, I don't know, a decade or so, so as much as we can minimize those, I think that would be a metric of success for us, and we're really open to hiring more people as we grow, but we don't want to compromise our services at all through that,” they added.
At the end of the day, they just want to teach.
