BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Blacc Bottle in Bridgeport was born after a few innovators joined forces for a podcast.
Necas Collins, Ralph White and Delano Bennett joined forces to create the podcast a few years back. Then came Blacc Bottle.
“We came up with the name Blacc Bottle. Blacc Bottle stands for ‘bonafide love advancing culture change,’” Collins said. “And I think at the time, everything that was going on during the [COVID-19] pandemic, you could say all of the uproar and stuff like that, part of the social stuff that was happening, I think it was like the ideal time for us to drop a product of that magnitude.”
They said the water bottle is much more than just a water bottle. It’s a canvas.
“I have my Blacc Bottle sitting, I have two of them sitting right next to me right now,” White said. “As I’m sitting here, this is the first time I’m doing something like this. It’s encouraging me to make sure greatness lies within me, constantly reminding me that I’m great and I’m capable of doing great things. So, that’s really what we try to push out to the community in terms of that positive messaging.”
Blacc Bottle sprang from the idea and intention of giving back to the community.
“It actually started in 2019 with the podcast,” Bennett explained. “Necas talked about a vision, and we felt like this idea is great, so let’s bring this vision to life. Fast forward to like 2021, everything that we planned out came into creation.”
More is coming their way after recently striking a huge deal with the NBA Lab.
“So, hopefully within the next few months we’re going to drop, or launch, our first bottles that are branded by the NBA logo, you know, so that’s very big for us,” Collins said.
These three men said they are hoping to continue creating change in their community.
Words of affirmation can be found on the water bottle, positive messaging is branded on their gear and they said they live those words, day in and day out.
“We just want to see bonafide authentic love across all demographics,” Collins said. “So, I think it, the bottle can go for anyone. But at the same time, we focus more on individuals who want to see confidence and also want to find inspiration and things that can uplift them to carry them through their day.”
More information on Blacc Bottle can be found on its website here.
