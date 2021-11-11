AVON, CT (WFSB) – This week, Small Business Spotlight heads to Bloom Beauty & Skincare in Avon.
When was the last time you did something for yourself, just because?
Christina Darcy, owner of Bloom Beauty & Skincare said her clients are putting themselves first for once.
"It's amazing because even when I have women that come in and they're getting an eyebrow wax, which is like 10 or 15 minutes maybe, it's like the only time in their day that they have to just lay down and take a breath for themselves because they're doing things for everybody else all day,” Darcy explained.
She said the pandemic really made people stop to think a lot about self-care, which is her area of expertise.
"This spa has been in this area for well over 20 years, under a different name. And I worked for that spa for 11 years. I worked part time and I had a corporate job during the day and the owner that I worked for had to move to Michigan like four years ago, so she approached me and asked me if I’d be interested in buying the spa from her, and I jumped,” Darcy said.
She just held a grand re-opening at the beautiful new location in September.
Services include waxes, facials, and lash lifts and tints.
"It's one of my favorite services to also perform because I feel like it's instant gratification for both of us. I see the instant result, and so do they and I just love the instant light up of the face, like they can't believe how wonderful their eye area looks,” she explained.
But her facials really skyrocketed in popularity.
“I think since the pandemic facials have really taken over. Especially with ‘maskne’ and things that people really never had to deal with before. And then the whole relaxation aspect of it,” she said.
If you look around, you can see she created a space to try and make people feel relaxed and comfortable.
She also brought in retail items to make things more convenient for her clients.
“They come in and they're like, you know, what I really want to get that face mask that you used on me or I really like those earrings, I’m going to get them for myself. You know and just treat them. I try not to bring in things that are unreasonably priced. I have a range of prices for everybody. So, you don't have to spend $100 on a face mask, I have face masks that are like $15. And you can take care of your skin at the same time, which is important to me, so I wanted to make it accessible to everybody,” Darcy said.
A lot of those items are great gifts, and Darcy said she's proud to help support other local, small businesses in the process.
