SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Zoom calls are still a popular, and safe, way to see friends and family, but how about making it feel more like a party with a charcuterie board!?
What started as a hobby for Natasha Patterson turned into a business during the pandemic, making food into art.
She started Brie-lliant Boards just a few months ago after her friends and family convinced her it was a good idea, and after she said she did ample research.
"Brilliant, yeah, like a brilliant idea, but the brilliant is spelled brie, like brie cheese," Patterson tells us.
And with the pandemic, she says the demand is there.
"I have made, in addition to larger boards, I actually make small, I call them, quarantine boxes, so it's individual boxes. People have been getting them for wine tastings, zoom meetings, just socially distanced events, drive by baby showers. You get yourself an individual snack or if you're having a larger gathering, you know, a few people, you can get the larger board, but I feel like people are looking for something in this COVID times," explained Patterson.
But it's not just your basic cheese and crackers.
Even desserts, like rainbow cookies and chocolates, are included.
She says cheese boards like this are a full meal all on one plate.
"I always say there's something for everyone. My usual boards have three or more kinds of cheese, three or more kinds of meat, and then all little kinds of fun stuff," continued Patterson.
And she has it down to almost a science, but it's like piecing a puzzle together.
She starts with the jams and jellies, and then the pickles and olives before filling the rest of the plate up, never leaving any space without something to graze.
She works insurance as a day job, but she loves the creative outlet Brie-lliant Boards is giving her.
Patterson says she's renting space in the foodology cooking school kitchen now and she hopes to have her own store front soon.
Brie-lliant Boards can be ordered through Facebook, Instagram, or by phone.
There's also a pop up this Saturday outside of Rosie's Royal Chocolates in Southington.
