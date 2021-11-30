SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – This week’s Small Business Spotlight heads to Seymour to check out Burnin’ Vibes.
Natasha Lombardi is a home-care nurse who uses art as her own form of medicine.
She started her own small business back in 2018, but during the pandemic, used it to focus more as stress relief.
“I definitely did a lot more focusing on the art. When there was nothing to do, obviously I worked as a nurse, but there’s nothing else to do after work during the pandemic so now I had more time to do my work, my art,” Lombardi said.
Burnin’ Vibes is Lombardi’s creation. Her art. Her outlet.
She says she’s always been an artist, going to art camp as a kid, but this takes it to another level.
“I like to draw, so I figured why not draw on wood and have it be more permanent and have a nice texture and you can hang it on a wall instead of just paper in a frame,” she explained.
She burns her sketches onto wood to create art.
Ornaments, bookmarks, spoons, wall hangings, you name it.
She and her partner Jennifer go to lots of vender and art shows to sell, and she does a lot of custom orders.
“The holidays are probably the busiest time for me, and people start putting in orders sometimes in the summer as well, just because they make for all their family, they make custom ornaments, because it’s a lot different than laser etching that you can find a lot online and stuff, this is by hand. And it just looks nicer I think,” Lombardi said.
She also holds classes where people can come and learn how to wood burn safely.
“Oh, I love it and I love when they are so excited. Most of the time people come in and they’re like, I’m not artistic, I’m just here with my friend, and I say, it’s just tracing. Really. I draw by hand but when I’m teaching, I give them a piece of my original work and they can trace it and then all you have to do is follow the lines,” she explained.
During her classes, people use safe beginner level pens, and you might see why she finds this therapeutic; just focused on the art, and it actually smells like a little cozy fire, with a small wisp of smoke coming up from the wood.
“To me it’s just a vibe. It’s just what’s nice and chill and this is what gives me that chill so I’m burning and I’m vibing,” she said.
