TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- As we get closer to the beginning of the school year, there are some businesses in the state you might want to check out as you get the kids ready for fall activities.
Christina Lala Custom Designs in Terryville is being featured in Tuesday’s Small Business Spotlight.
As you're making your back to work or back to school checklist, do water bottles or coffee mugs make the cut? Christina Banavong thinks they should.
"It's reusable, it's environmentally friendly,” Banavong said.
Many students have to bring their own water bottles to class due to COVID, Banavong's small business, Christina Lala Custom Designs gives you options.
"I actually had to make a couple of teachers gifts, probably about five different tumblers, and I actually had an inquiry about a couple of hydro sports for their kids. And I definitely made my daughter, it's not finalized, but I made her a couple of tumblers to bring to school too,” she explained.
She's already gearing up for the holiday season since she says these custom items make such great gifts, and she makes a lot more than just tumblers.
She has pop sockets, keychains, and jewelry as well.
But she also makes things ready to ship.
"When I first started this venture, it was more on tumblers, but I have to say my favorite items to make are coasters and the charcuterie boards, only because I get to make some designs with the waves. It's kind of hard to make it on a tumbler, only because when you have it on the turner, it's constantly turning, it's not staying in place, so it's hard to get the waves exactly how I have it on a flat surface,” Banavong said.
She says everything is a process and that takes weeks to finish.
The tumblers start out as plain stainless steel. She sands it down, comes up with a design, adds lots of glitter or decals, and the epoxy, and sands some more to make it smooth.
It’s something she started doing as a hobby.
"When the pandemic first hit, I was going through health issues, personal issues and then you couldn't go out anywhere either so, I just kind of pulled it out and started doing it and what started out as a hobby became a business,” she said.
Now she's shipping her product across the United States.
"If you had asked me a year ago, I would not imagine myself in this position right here, honestly, it started off as a hobby and with my personality once I’m into something, I’m in it 200 percent,” she said.
Her goal is to grow even more in the next five years.
“My goal is to open up my own shop, whether it's a studio that I can rent somewhere or just opening up my own place, but that's definitely my goal,” she added.
This busy working-mom says if you can dream it up with your imagination, she can create it.
