EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a big toll on small businesses.
Channel 3 continues to visit different spots each week to see how they're surviving and thriving.
Cindy's Soap Cottage in East Windsor is more than just a place to pick up a thoughtful gift. For the woman who started the business 8 years ago, it was her dream.
“She dreamed about it before she even opened it,” explained David Palmer, Cindy’s brother. “She used to do soaps and craft shows and she moved into the store, and this was her thing.”
Cindy was killed on Christmas Day in 2020.
Palmer and his family reopened the store in March 2021 in her memory.
“We’re living on with her legacy,” he said. “We’re trying to do as much as her. I know I will never step into her shoes, what she does, and we’re just moving forward, and we hope to bring it back up in the coming years to pretty big. My sister had plans to open another store and that would be cool if we could pull that off.”
Currently, the store is only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. However, it is still making Cindy’s soaps and CBD products, among many other things.
Palmer's mother, who worked with Cindy since day one, is also continuing.
“My mom. It was my mom and my sister. My ex-wife Ann, she would help my sister out,” Palmer said. “They did some things for the store all along, candles and some decorative holiday things, and she stepped right up to the plate too. And she’s coming in here and she’s making products, she’s helping run the store a little bit. Both my sons, David and Danny, they’re in their late 20s. They work for me in my construction business and they’re here and they love their aunt, and they feel that they’re doing good doing this too.”
Palmer said customers who loved Cindy have returned.
They’re picking up gift boxes, ordering party favors, buying a present, or just a little something to treat themselves, such as these bath bombs, sugar scrubs, or products they bring in from other local makers.
Palmer said he knows his sister would be happy.
“I know she’s looking down on us,” he said. “She’s very happy. Like I said, this was her pride and joy, and now that it’s continuing to go, we’re going to continue with it. That’s it. We’re going to run with it and see how far we can go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.