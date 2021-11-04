EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Thursday’s Small Business Spotlight heads to East Haven to check out Clayssic Designs.
Elizabeth Jacox was looking for something to do during the pandemic lockdown, so she went on YouTube and learned a new hobby.
“I was home with my four children, and I realized I needed something, I needed a creative outlet for myself. I always loved to create, though, I normally haven't had the time to do so, but I was like I need to try something. I need to work with my hands. And really, I’ve loved it ever since,” Jacox said.
Polymer clay earrings… She started her own business called Clayssic Designs.
"So, my style is kind of classy statement earrings, so I was actually talking with my sister and she was helping me brainstorm names and we were thinking about classic, and classy, and I was like but wait, I play with clay, so we went with Clayssic Designs,” she said.
Jacox starts with raw polymer clay and conditions it. She uses a pasta machine to get it smooth and thin.
Then she cuts out the shape she wants.
“This one goes into the oven and bakes in the oven, and because it's made of polymer, it's lightweight. So, all of the earrings or anything you create with it is very lightweight. So, you don't have to worry about if I create a big earring, it’s weighing down your ear,” Jacox said.
The marble technique is her favorite to do right now. She sands it down to make the paint really stand out, and then uses a drill to get the jump rings through to connect all the pieces.
The whole process takes about a day.
“Every pair is absolutely unique, even amongst a pair, they may not be perfect. They're perfectly imperfect if you want to put it that way. But that just adds to their beauty,” Jacox said.
She also does custom orders, like for bridal parties, and with the holidays coming up, she said they make great, thoughtful gifts.
“My sweet kids will frequently come home at the beginning of the school year when they're starting to get to know their teachers, they'll come home and they'll say ‘mommy you need to make my teacher a pair of earrings of xyz because this is their favorite thing.’ One of my daughter’s has a teacher that loves owls and so she came home saying I should make some owl earrings for her, so I’ve been brainstorming and trying to figure out how to make some owl earrings,” Jacox said.
The hoops with what she calls a Moroccan diamond are one of her best sellers, but she makes clip on earrings for kids and people without pierced ears, which she says have been a huge hit at fairs.
Clayssic Designs just launched a year ago, but already the business is growing.
“So, I am a scientist turned stay at home mom turned polymer clay artist I guess, so this is not a normal trajectory for my life, but this has been a lot of fun and I see it continuing in the immediate future so long as I can juggle creating and taking care of my family too,” Jacox said.
