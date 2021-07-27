NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - You can see the coffee beans roasting through the sight glass at Craftsman Cliff Roasters.
Matthew Dutrumble opened the business about three years ago and is now just focusing on what he calls factory mode.
Originally, this place was a cafe, but they switched things up with the pandemic, now only roasting microbatches of coffee and cacao.
While you can't get a cup of coffee anymore, you can get your coffee beans or grinds to take home.
"People always ask for coffee and we're like, 'Beverage or beans?', and I don't want to disappoint anybody. We loved our cafe. We loved having our guests in here. We love that connection with our community. Now, we find that connection in the next farmers market, the next farm stand, at the grocery stores, and we're finding ourselves in the living rooms more and more around the area," Dutrumble explained.
Dutrumble and his small crew at Craftsman Cliff spend their days tinkering on different roasts, developing different flavor profiles, and highlighting them naturally.
"I look at it as a food science project, so coffee beans are really a seed inside of a fruit, so there's a lot of nuance of flavor, so we have fruity flavors, how that starts caramelizing, the sweetness we get out of it, whether it's a honey or a caramel, or a molasses kind of vibe, and then as we continue to roast it into darker roast profiles, we can deepen the chocolate, even like some really delicious tobacco flavors in the coffee," stated Dutrumble.
All of their coffees are roasted to be brewed anyway you want, but Dutrumble stopped short of answering how he would recommend brewing a perfect cup of coffee.
"There's a very long answer to that," said Dutrumble.
They get all of their beans fair trade and grown organic seasonally from around the world.
They also get cacao beans to make chocolate, but these aren't the chocolate bars you'd find in the checkout line.
"We only have two ingredients in our chocolate. It is cacao and some cane sugar, so that's it and then in terms of how we roast it, and the care we take in the roasting process of our cacao and, what we call, melandering, that's stone grinding, and we kind of do it the way it was done back in the revolutionary times, so it's not as refined as your modern day processed cacao," continued Dutrumble.
He says their ceremonial chocolate is actually very popular and it's got some historic roots to the area.
"What we're doing is continuing the history of chocolate that was made in Norwich. During the Revolutionary War, it was made as a military ration and it was also something that was a protest in contrast to drinking tea," says Dutrumble.
They make anywhere from 50 to 100 white, milk, and dark chocolate bars a day, which makes sense, because chocolate and coffee are pretty popular.
"The attractiveness of coffee and cacao is stimulating to me and other people of course, and it's a project that I'm just really, really excited to be working on right now," added Dutrumble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.