SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News heads to Simsbury to check out Creative Edge Skating.
Emilie Connors has been on the ice since she was a kid, and now she’s using her experience to teach a new generation of skaters.
“So back in 2012 I had decided to start my own business just because I had so much experience on the competitive side of things. I was on the Jr World Team, skated internationally, had a lot of experience on that side, but I still had passion for skating, I always had a passion, still had a passion, and I really wanted to follow it through. With that, kind of give back to the sport in another way,” Connors said.
She started Creative Edge Skating in 2012 but took a break in 2015 when she became a mom.
She made the return to the ice about a year ago.
“I think the best part about coaching is starting from the ground up with a beginner, so if I have a mom who calls me and says my daughter’s interested in skating, I’d really love to give her this opportunity to try, can you do that? I say absolutely. Sure. Because it’s the best feeling seeing a little girl, little boy get out onto the ice and build that confidence to learn a new skill. And that’s really what I offer, giving the experience of getting out on the ice, being able to learn the basic skills, but then beyond that, also the competitive level if that’s where they want to take it,” said Connors.
She doesn’t necessarily coach adults. Her focus is on helping kids, like her own daughter, Reagan.
It doesn’t have to be just figure skating, Connors can help kids interested in hockey as well.
“It’s really a specialized option to kind of have hockey lessons with a figure skating coach because it’s almost like you’re getting the inside details of what edge work is based on a figure skater that can help sort of translate that onto hockey skates, and really give you, no pun intended, the edge over some of your other skaters and competitors because you have that figure skating blended in with the hockey. It’s even more than what you might get with your typical hockey lesson,” she said.
Connors says it’s really special to see her own skating career turn into a coaching career, and to do it in Simsbury at the International Skating Center, where she trained, is even sweeter.
“I mean I trained here, I coached here, my husband proposed to me on the ice, my children now skate here, and now I have my own business that I’m able to run here at the rink, it’s truly a full circle moment,” she said.
For more information on Creative Edge Skating click here.
