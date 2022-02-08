SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Small businesses continue to survive and thrive despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of them is Bricks and Minifigs in Southington.
It’s the sound of nostalgia.
“So, this sound, to some people a little annoying, but to me at this point it’s just background noise,” said Traci Schneider, Bricks and Minifigs. “I’m so used to it; I don’t even hear it really.”
Schneider said she is so used to the noise of Legos because she opened Bricks and Minifigs in Southington about six years ago.
“Our son, Ethan, was into Lego at the time, and we were working on building a Lego city at our home and came across a YouTube video about the franchise and we decided to take a chance on it,” she said.
There were some definite bumps in the road. Schneider said she was forced to close the store for a few months in 2020.
“So, it was really disappointing and a little sad to close and then it was really exciting and invigorating to be able to open and come back and see everybody again,” Schneider said.
She was able to get the doors back open just in time for the holidays that same year, and her customers were back as well.
“I have people that come in weekly, I have people who come in a couple times a week,” she said. “And then there’s people who’ll come, I get customers occasionally from PA, upstate NY, who will make a monthly or yearly trek out this way just to say ‘hi’ and see what we’ve got.”
The business has a lot. Full Lego sets, sets that have already been put together as part of a buy, sell, trade program, and then of course, the bricks and minifigures customers can pick themselves.
“We get people who will come looking for specific pieces, say if they’re missing a piece for their set that they’re trying to build,” Schneider said. “We also get people in who are just building creatively, they’ll create their own designs and then look for pieces to work on their own creative items.”
Working creatively is half the fun of birthday parties at Bricks and Minifigs.
“We do Lego bingo, so we’ve got the bingo cards with little mini figure pictures on there, and we do mini figure building activities, so we have bins of heads, torsos, legs, and they each get to mix and match and they each get to make two people to take home with them.”
Some of the most popular pieces include Star Wars.
However, the true measure of the business is in how creative the customers can be.
More information on Bricks and Minifigs can be found on its website here.
