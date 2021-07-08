EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - The line of people waiting for coffee and other specialty drinks is usually wrapped around the block of Main Street in East Hampton.
As Eyewitness News was inside talking to Susan Popielaski, her customers were already ringing the bell.
ECO Coffee House is Susan's passion at play.
She's always loved creating, playing, and experimenting with big flavors.
"Ever since I was little, I would make something and I would ask my friends, 'Would you buy this in a restaurant? Oh yes, yes'. It just makes my heart melt. It definitely makes my heart swell when I provide something and people really, really enjoy it," Popielaski tells us.
And people really, really enjoy it.
Her most popular drink right now is something she calls the Flower Bomb, a beautiful combination of a homemade French lavender and honey elixir with edible glitter, milk, and espresso, with whipped lavender topping.
That creativity extends to small plates.
"I always try to do something fun for that weekend. If it's like some type of Mediterranean orzo salad or I also do a buddha bowl with fresh avocado, I try to get local tomatoes when possible, so I try to find local ingredients when possible," Popielaski explained.
As local as right across the street. She uses bread from the Black Walnut for her avocado toast.
She says this kind of support is common in the village.
"Clapping for another's success will never dampen yours. so it's important to clap for other people," says Popielaski.
And in return, they clap hard for her and her business.
She's only open four days a week.
COVID forced her to find more of a balance with her work and home life, but also gave her the chance to recharge and reset her creative juices.
"I can't even tell you, it's given me such a nice work-home balance, where I have time to relax and be creative, and come up with new ideas and my business has grown," Popielaski added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.