MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – As we get closer to the beginning of the school year, there are some businesses in the state you might want to check out as you get the kids ready for fall activities.
Farrs Sporting Goods has been on Main Street in Manchester for decades.
"So, 1970 is when the building was built, and it's been just about the same ever since. Obviously, inventory is updated, but yeah, pretty historic at this point, I’d say,” said Zack Carroll.
Before that, in the same spot, Carroll’s grandfather opened the shop in 1955 and it’s been in the family ever since.
“It brings you closer in a way. It's really cool to see my mom and my aunts and some really close friends that are practically family at this point every day,” Carroll said.
He said he basically grew up in the store, and a lot of their customers grew up coming in with their families.
"A lot of what we do is word of mouth. So a lot of customers, when they come in, they're like, ‘yeah my grandparents brought me here when I was a kid to get my first bike, been coming here for years.’ It's a lot of returning customers, we're very grateful for,” Carroll said.
As kids head back to school, a lot of them are getting ready for fall activities and sports.
At Farrs, they carry soccer balls, basketballs, and wiffle balls, but also have yard games, and everything for disc golf.
Skateboards are also big sellers, and camping equipment is down in the basement.
"Tthen the fishing, because we carry live bait. So we do have a lot of people coming in for shiners and worms, we do have frozen bait like squid, we have eels,” he explained.
What Farrs is known for most, is bikes.
“Those are probably the biggest thing. Because kids are riding them to school. Parents are coming in with their kids now who are getting their first job and they need a way to get there,” he said.
They also do repairs and skate sharpening, so come winter, that's pretty popular as well.
Carroll also said now is a great time to think about holiday gifts.
