SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – This week’s edition of Small Business Spotlight heads to Suffield to check out Feather & Bloom.
As the leaves outside change, the flowers inside the shop in Suffield are still blooming.
"Definitely this time of year is the dahlias, and we pride ourselves in having unique stems, so you probably aren't going to walk in and find roses and baby's breath, although we can get that for weddings and special events. We pride ourselves on different type flowers,” explained Jen Horn.
Feather & Bloom is a floral and gift marketplace run by Horn and her business partner Kristin Carty.
“We all just came together, we all had different, unique ideas and things that we were passionate about. Some of us into florals some of us into business, crafty, more of the artisan side of things, so we brought all of those great combination of all of us together to open a local shop. And really tried to give it that hometown feel because we're all really involved in the community,” she said.
While Carty focuses on the floral design, like the popular mason jar arrangements, or using thistle or the dried pompas grass, Horn focuses on the marketplace.
“We have about 40 local artisans that make and create for the store. As well as we partner with some other businesses to offer some other subscription packages, so if people are looking for flowers and say bread, we partner with Small State down in West Hartford to bring bread, as well as we bring our flowers down there so it definitely is a one stop shop from gift baskets to local artisan goods and somebody's always picking out something for themselves even though the majority of our shoppers are looking for gifts for others,” Horn said.
Gifts like candles or charcuterie boards made locally, handmade local jewelry, pillows, cards, soap and lotions.
They have lots to choose from, and a lot of it is also made in Connecticut.
She says customers love the detail they put into the shop, and they love their customers right back.
“Our customers that just come back week after week just to even come in and say hi, or they love coming in saying oh I just want to be around the greenery or the flowers or you guys, we just love our customers. They really supported us from day one and continue to support us all throughout the pandemic. They supported us, so it was great,” she added.
